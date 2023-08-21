Person stabbed at Manchester, NH apartment, walks into hotel lobby

A person who was stabbed at an apartment building walked into the lobby of a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning, and now an investigation into the incident is underway.

The Manchester Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to the Resident Inn on Lake Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., where there was a male in the lobby with stab wounds.

They learned through an investigation that the stabbing actually happened at the Christos Kalivas Hi Rise Apartment Building, and the victim walked to the hotel.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, and the severity of his injuries are unclear.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Everyone involved has been identified, police said, who did not believe the stabbing was random.

Street closures due to the police work included Elm Street at Lake Ave, Chestnut Street at Central Street, Chestnut Street at Spruce Street and Pine Street at Lake Ave.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information has been asked to contact authorities at 603-668-8711.