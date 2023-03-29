Local

Police ID Man Killed in NH Crash That Mangled Car, Sent 3 to Hospitals

Paul DiChiara was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to police.

By Staff Reports

Police at the scene of a deadly car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
The driver who died in a New Hampshire crash that also injured a woman and two children and left their car badly mangled Tuesday has been identified.

New Hampshire State Police identified him Wednesday as Paul DiChiara, a 27-year-old from Newton, New Hampshire. They didn't share information on the identities or updated conditions of the other three people in the East Kingston crash — a woman who was airlifted to a hospital in the Boston area and two young children, 3 years old and 9 months old, who suffered serious injuries.

DiChiara was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, police have previously said.

They have yet to share what investigators believe caused the incident.

A crash in New Hampshire left a man dead; a woman and two young children were injured, police said.

The crash, which left DiChiara's car apparently split in two on a home's front yard, happened around 1:40 p.m. on Burnt Swamp Road in East Kingston, according to New Hampshire State Police.

At least two roads in the area were closed after the crash.

