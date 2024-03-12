Massachusetts

Police in Mass. seek missing Hanson woman whose car was last seen in Maine

Massachusetts State Police says the Abington Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Fae Barbone, a Hanson woman last seen in Williamstown last week on the same day her car was spotted in Augusta, Maine

Massachusetts State Police

Police are looking for a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since last week.

Fae Barbone, 40, of Hanson, was last seen Thursday in the area of Williamstown, authorities said.

Her car, a black Ford Fiesta with Massachusetts plates reading "259TB2," was seen the same day parked on a street in Augusta, Maine, according to Massachusetts State Police. She has been known to visit a campsite at Island Pond in the North Maine Woods.

State police said the Abington Police Department was looking for her.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Barbone is described as being a 6'2, 180-pound white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a light blue sweater and black leggings.

Police gave her name as "Daniel 'Fae' Barbone in a missing poster shared on social media.

Local

NBC10 Boston Responds

Frustrated fan turns to NBC10 Boston for help getting refund for rescheduled concert

New England Patriots

Latest report on Justin Fields' trade market isn't great for Bears

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us