Police in Saugus Stop Man With a Knife

A man wielding a knife was stopped by police in Saugus Monday evening around 9:20 p.m.
Police arrived at Woodbury Avenue after a report of a disturbance. Police said that when they arrived, the man came out of a building holding the knife.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but say when the man refused, they deployed a "bean bag projectile", which allowed the officers to place him into custody.
Local
The suspect's name is not being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation, police said.