Police investigate after child dies at hospital in Bangor, Maine

A child's death at a hospital has prompted a police investigation, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.
The outlet reported that the child arrived with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning at a hospital in Bangor.
Police said the hospital took measures to save the child, who died from their injuries Sunday night. Authorities added there was no threat to the public.
No further details were immediately available.
