Body of missing Maine man found in New Hampshire

Alex Jackson, 34, of Windham, Maine, disappeared around May 14, 2023. Earlier this year, another man was charged with his murder

By Thea DiGiammerino

The body of a man reported missing from Maine last year has been located in New Hampshire about a month after another man was charged with his murder.

Alex Jackson, 34, of Windham, Maine, disappeared around May 14, 2023, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. After nearly a year, Joseph Chute, 30, was charged with murder in Jackson's death.

Investigators found Jackson's remains during a search in Stark, New Hampshire, on Friday, the AG's office confirmed. His cause and manner of death have not been released.

Chute is charged with one count of intentional or knowing murder in the death, News Center Maine reports. He was arraigned in Androscoggin County Superior Court earlier this month.

Few additional details have been released.

