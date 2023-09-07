Maine

Police investigate homicide of Maine woman

The death of 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin, whose body was found Tuesday in South Portland, Maine, was ruled a homicide

Maine State Police

The death of a Maine woman found Tuesday in South Portland is being investigated as a homicide.

Maine State Police said Thursday that an autopsy had been conducted on the woman, identified as 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin of Freeport.

The Office of the chief Medical Examiner ruled Goodwin's death a homicide, police said. Details about how she died were not immediately released.

Authorities say there is no known threat to the public.

Investigators are searching for the vehicle in which Goodwin was last seen, a blue 2016 Honda CRV with Maine plates reading "2773VM."

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076 Ext. 9.

