Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Vt. Hotel Room

Officers responded to the Quality Inn, located at 253 South Main Street in Rutland, around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a hotel room, Vermont State Police said.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn, located at 253 South Main Street, around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a hotel room, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

Officers found a man dead in the room, police said, and a preliminary investigation indicates the death is suspicious.

State police say the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

The identity of the victim is also under investigation, police said, and no one is currently in custody in connection with this case.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

