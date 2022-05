Police called to Boston's Charlestown High School Thursday morning found a gun during an investigation, officials said.

Officers were called to the school about 10:10 a.m., Boston police said. They didn't immediately say what prompted the investigation.

However, they noted about half an hour later that a gun had been found and a 13-year-old was in custody. The teenager wasn't identified.

Boston Police recovered a firearm at Charlestown High School. A 13-year-old is in custody. Just before 11am some students and staff waited outside for the all clear earlier while others were moved to the cafeteria. Several told me they did not know what was going on. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/3LNE38dyjk — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) May 19, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.