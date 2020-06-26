A woman was sexually assaulted by an apparent stranger in her apartment in Waltham, Massachusetts, this month, and on Friday authorities issued a warning to the community after stepping up patrols in the area.

The attack took place over several hours after the victim, who is in her 50s, returned home from walking her dog late Saturday, June 13, according to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Her attacker had entered the apartment, in a complex on Ridge Lane, while she was out and the attack took place over several hours, in which the woman was both physically and sexually assaulted, authorities said. The attacker is believed not to have known the woman.

“Crimes of this nature are exceedingly rare. The Waltham Police have increased patrols in the area to help ensure the safety of the residents,” Chief Keith MacPherson said in the statement.

Authorities haven't announced an arrest in the case, and warned residents in the area to stay vigilant.

“This very serious assault is especially concerning because it appears to be a random act. As we continue our investigation, we want to remind members of the public to remain vigilant,” Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said in the statement. “People are encouraged to exercise caution in the apartment complex and neighboring areas. Always be aware of your surroundings, if possible avoid walking alone when it’s late or dark and immediately call 911 if you feel unsafe or see something concerning.”

Prosecutors and local police are investigating the assault, and anyone with pertinent information or who has seen anything concerning in the area is asked to call 781-314-3550.