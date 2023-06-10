Local

Police looking for Boston man last seen at Logan Airport

Garri Zhitomirskiy, 87, of Boston, was last seen Saturday at 10:50 a.m. at Logan Airport, state police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police are looking for an elderly Boston man who was last seen Saturday morning at Logan Airport.

A silver alert has been issued for 87-year-old Garri Zhitomirskiy, and state police say he was last seen at the airport around 10:50 a.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, a gray shirt depicting the Statue of Liberty, black Scally cap and light blue sneakers with white soles.

Zhitomirskiy may be carrying a blue shoulder bag and wearing his passport around his neck in a red sleeve.

According to police, he does not have a phone or any funds on him. He speaks primarily Russian and Ukrainian.

Anyone who sees Zhitomirskiy is asked to call police at 617-568-7300.

