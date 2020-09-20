A police officer is recovering after being bitten by a dog in Carver, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Carver police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Main Street. While the officers conducted an investigation, they were both attacked by a large dog owned by the residents.

The officers and homeowner were able to get the dog away from the officers and it was then placed inside the basement.

The dog bit an officer’s arm, which required them to go to the emergency room for treatment.

Carver Animal Control began an investigation into the incident. The dog has been placed on a 10-day quarantine. The dog is properly licensed and is up to date on its vaccinations.

The officer is recovering and will be back to work soon.

