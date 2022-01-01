Police On Lookout for Suspects Who Stole Dirt Bikes And Helmets From NH Store

Police in Windham, New Hampshire, are searching for six suspects they said stole dirt bikes and helmets from a store early on Saturday morning.

Police said the theft occurred at around 4:30 a.m. at Naults Powersports on Range Road. An alarm went off when the thieves broke a front window and damaged multiple doors and other windows.

Surveillance video from the business shows five males wearing masks and hoods walked up to the building's front entrance with two large rocks. All of them started smashing the window with the rocks until a hole was made in the glass. Three of the males then entered the building while the other two went to the building's northern entrance.

About six minutes later five dirt bikes were wheeled out of the building's northern entrance and taken south on Range Road out of the view of the surveillance video.

Interior security footage shows the males enter the building with one of them carrying bolt cutters. One of the thieves cut cables securing several dirt bikes together and wheeled the bikes out of the building. Several other bikes were wheeled from the second floor down to the first and out the building. One of the suspects also took five helmets from the second-floor showroom.

All suspects left the building but one returned through the hole in the window to grab a pair of yellow bolt cutters that was left on the floor.

Five dirt bikes were stolen worth over $50,000, and there were a total of six suspects involved, according to police. All of the suspects appeared to be males aging from late teens to early 20s, police said

Police are continuing to review surveillance footage from surrounding businesses for more leads and asking residents in the Range Road neighborhood to check any exterior surveillance footage at the time of the incident for any suspicious cars or people.

The public is asked to the contact Detective Sergeant Jessica Flynn at the Windham Police Department with any information on the incident.