missing person

Police search for missing UMass Dartmouth student-athlete

Authorities were searching for Flordan (Flo) Benson Bazile by land and water, according to Fairhaven police

By Asher Klein

A UMass Dartmouth student-athlete is missing, police said Tuesday, asking for the public's help in finding him.

Flordan (Flo) Benson Bazile was last seen at Pine Dale Hall, an on-campus dormitory, about 2 a.m. Monday, according to university police. Police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, were also looking for Bazile and gave his last known location as the Coggeshall Street Bridge connecting Fairhaven with New Bedford.

Both departments asked anyone with information about where he is to call UMass police at 508-999-8107.

Fairhaven police said the search was being undertaken by land and water.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bazile is a sprinter who holds the UMass Dartmouth record for the 100-meter dash, according to his profile on the UMass Dartmouth Athletics website.

This article tagged under:

missing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us