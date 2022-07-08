Police Search NH Woods for California Man Missing for 2 Days

Rescue teams have been searching by land and air for a California man who may be missing in the New Hampshire woods.

The family of Jesse Lane, 27, reported him missing Thursday morning, according to police in Bow, New Hampshire. Lane's car was found at the end of the Branch Londonderry Turnpike West trail in Bow, and local police searched the area along with a state police K-9 team.

A state police helicopter searched the area overnight, but Bow police said Friday that the search didn't find Lane. Local police and a New Hampshire Fish and Game search team continued searching Branch Londonderry Turnpike West trails Friday as well, officials said.

Lane is about 6-foot-1 and 190 lbs. with blond hair and hazel eyes. Police said they didn't know if Lane was camping in the woods or if he left the area.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police at 603-223-3950.