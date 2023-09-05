Man who set off large police search in Boxborough now in custody

A man who police say "may be connected to a potential assault" is in custody after a large search in the woods near Interstate 495 in Boxborough, Massachusetts State Police said.

State troopers had set up a perimeter for their search roughly within the area of Eldridge and Harvard roads, the agency said. It had aircraft and police dogs helping look for the man. He was eventually taken into custody in Harvard by a trooper from the Leominster barracks and turned over to Boxborough police.

Boxborough "residents who see a suspicious person or someone who seems out-of-place for his surroundings should not approach, but rather, call 911," state police had said in a statement.

The man was described wearing black pants and no shirt. More details on the potential assault weren't immediately available.

State troopers were seen searching rural parts of the area around the Delaney Wildlife Management Area.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.