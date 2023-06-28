Police searching for Stoughton woman missing 2 days

Police are searching for a woman who's been missing for two days from her home in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was last seen around noon at her home in the area of Mill Street on Monday, police said, and she was reported missing Tuesday. She did not have her cellphone on her.

Tetewsky is about 5-foot-3 and about 120 lbs., police said. She may be in a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, possibly blue, with cropped leggings and sandals, and is known to visit Stoughton's Pinewood Pond and Sharon's Lake Massapoag.

"She is known to have a history of mental health challenges," police wrote in a statement, but didn't share more.

The search was focused on the Mill Street area and Lakewood Drive, police said, asking people in the area to check surveillance cameras and buildings on their properties for any sign of Tetewsky since Sunday.

Other law enforcement agencies were helping in the search, including by sharing drones and boats, police said.