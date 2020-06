Police need the public's help locating a missing teenage girl last seen in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Maxberly Martinez, 17, was last seen June 4, police said. Since then, she has not had any contact with her family.

Martinez has a condition that requires medication, police said.

The teen is described as 5'2" and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.