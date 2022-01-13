Police Seek Woman Accused of Attacking Cab Driver in Brighton

A suspect remains at large after a cab driver reported being assaulted during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in Brighton, according to Boston Police.

The incident unfolded around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, when a female cab driver picked up a female passenger near Jette Court in Brighton, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The cab driver told police that when her passenger got into the car, she began attacking her with a hammer, in addition to brandishing a knife. The passenger wanted money, the driver told police.

After the cab driver was able to get the knife away from the attacker, the passenger ran off, police said. The cab driver was never stabbed by the passenger's knife.

The cab driver was able to avoid life-threatening injuries, police said, but was still transported to an area hospital after reporting the incident.