Stoughton Police Officer Seriously Hurt in Crash

The officer who was injured was responding to a call for backup at the time of the crash, police say

A police officer in Stoughton, Massachusetts, was seriously hurt when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

When the police car was hit on Canton Street about 12:45 p.m., it was sent off the road and down an embankment, local police said in a statement. The officer was able to get out but was rushed to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

He's expected to survive.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A Walpole police officer who specializes in crash reconstruction will investigate what happened, police said -- officials didn't share more details on what happened beyond that the Stoughton officer who was injured was responding to a call for backup at the time of the crash.

