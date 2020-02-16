Local
Police Seek Woman Missing From Sebago, Maine

Sarah McCarthy, 28, was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish late Friday night

Law enforcement is asking for the public's health in finding a missing Sebago woman.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sarah McCarthy was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish where she worked late Friday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says she had talked with family and friends by telephone shortly before leaving work and sounded very disorientated and claimed she did not know where she was.

She had been planning to meet a friend in Conway, New Hampshire, after work but did not show up. She was last seen driving a dark gray Subaru Forester.

The sheriff's office says family, friends and law enforcement searched for McCarthy all day on Saturday but didn't find her.

Anyone with any information is asked to either call the parents at 207-924-4954 or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department at 207-693-3369. 

