Police seeking information after bullets were fired into Vermont home

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the town of Richford

By Sophia Pargas

NECN

Multiple gunshots were fired into a home in Richford, Vermont, early Wednesday morning, and now state police are asking for information that might help their investigation.

Police said several residents were home at the time, but no one was injured. Their names are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

A preliminary investigation indicates there is no connection between this incident and a similar shooting into an occupied residence that occurred a few days earlier in Alburgh, police said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

