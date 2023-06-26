Police shooting under investigation in Bangor, Maine

A police shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Bangor, Maine, is under investigation, News Center Maine reports.

Bangor police said one of their officers was placed on administrative leave after firing her gun during a response to a report of a domestic disturbance on Finson Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

They said Officer Bobbylee Gillespie "fired her service weapon" after encountering an individual holding a knife. The person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Bangor police said the person's injuries were "unrelated to the officer's use of force."

No further details were released about the person who was shot or whether they will face any charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Gillespie was placed on leave per department protocol, and the Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.