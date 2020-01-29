Police Sketch Shows Man Who Southboro Girl Said Exposed Himself to Her

A sketch has been released of a man whom a female student in Southboro, Massachusetts, said exposed himself to a student last week.

The female victim told police last week that she was followed by a stranger in a car after school Wednesday near Deerfoot and Flagg roads, the Southboro Police Department said.

The man eventually asked for directions and then exposed himself, according to police.

The girl was able to get away and tell a parent, according to police. They then notified police of the alleged incident.

Police released a sketch of the suspect after having the victim sit down with a sketch artist. They describe the suspect as being white with black hair, scruffy facial hair and black, thick-rimmed glasses. He was driving a dark-colored 2010-2014 Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact Southboro police at 508-485-2121.