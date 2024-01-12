Police shooting sends man to hospital after standoff in Manchester, NH

A police shooting sent a man to a hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday after a standoff, officials said.

Few details on the shooting were immediately available, including how the man was injured and what his condition was, as well as what prompted the standoff.

There was no threat to the public after the shooting involving police Friday morning near the intersection of Pine and Plummer streets, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. They continued to investigate what happened.

Earlier, Manchester police had said a person was barricaded inside a building in at the intersection and that they had evacuated another building nearby.

They urged the public to avoid the area around Pine and Plummer streets.

Manchester police haven't shared an update or said why the person was barricaded in the building.