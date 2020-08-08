Police: Teenager Drowns While Swimming in NH

A teenager died after he drowned while swimming in the Pemigewasset River Friday afternoon, according to state police.

Around 2 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol responded to a report of an unresponsive swimmer in New Hampton. Officers learned that the 17-year-old boy disappeared from sight while swimming, according to a press release. Friends found the boy underwater, brought him back to shore and performed CPR on him until police arrived.

The teenager was brought to Speare Hospital in Plymouth, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not yet been released by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or crystal.mclain@dos.nh.gov.