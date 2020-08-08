Local

New Hampshire

Police: Teenager Drowns While Swimming in NH

Officers learned that the 17-year-old boy disappeared from sight while swimming

Police lights
Metro

A teenager died after he drowned while swimming in the Pemigewasset River Friday afternoon, according to state police.

Around 2 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol responded to a report of an unresponsive swimmer in New Hampton. Officers learned that the 17-year-old boy disappeared from sight while swimming, according to a press release. Friends found the boy underwater, brought him back to shore and performed CPR on him until police arrived.

The teenager was brought to Speare Hospital in Plymouth, where he was later pronounced dead.

Local

weather New England 1 hour ago

Spotty Rain Continues Around New England

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Motorcyclist Killed in New Hampshire Crash Saturday

The victim's name has not yet been released by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or crystal.mclain@dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshiredrowning
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us