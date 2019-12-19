Local
Franklin Police Department

Police Therapy Dog Can’t Keep Away From Donated Toys —And It’s Adorable

The dog was caught on camera taking a baby doll to what officers described as his "lair"

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The Franklin, Massachusetts police department has some sage advice for the holidays — keep your toys away from Ben the therapy dog.

The station posted a video on Wednesday of Ben — the department’s therapy dog — carrying a baby doll in his mouth. Officers try in vain to get the dog to drop the toy, but Ben walks through the station and hides under a desk.

One officer can be heard saying: “He’s got a stock pile of toys over there. He keeps bringing them in there.”

The department said it had made numerous gift bags to give to children and families in the community for the holidays.

In a Facebook post, the department joked that officers learned an “extremely valuable lesson” and encouraged pet owners to either close the door or keep the toys elevated.

Franklin Police Department
