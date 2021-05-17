Police to Give Update in Providence Shooting That Wounded 9

Providence police are expected to give an update Monday on the mass shooting that left nine people hurt on Thursday night, which is believed to be the largest shooting in the Rhode Island capital's history.

The police briefing was scheduled for 2 p.m.

The shooting just before 7 p.m. on Carolina Avenue left three people with serious, possibly critical injuries, police said last week. Some 50 shots were fired in what the city's police chief called an "ongoing feud" between two groups known to authorities.

One group was in a pickup truck and shooting at a house, police said, and people inside the home returned fire.

The victims were mostly men between 19 and 25 years old, and investigators were interviewing the victims, Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements said Friday. Charges were being finalized at the time.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare has said eight people were shot, with a ninth being injured by something other than a bullet.

Prior to this shooting, Providence had seen 19 gunshot victims and seven homicide victims by gunfire in 2021, according to Clements.

Mayor Jorge Elorza promised extra patrols and security in the neighborhood for the coming days.

"I've spoken with a number of the neighbors, and everyone is shaken," he said, exhorting city residents to stop using gun violence to settle feuds and criticizing the ready availability of guns.