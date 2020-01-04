Portland Press Herald to Halt Monday’s Print Edition

If you live in Maine and you still like to start off every Monday morning by grabbing the newspaper from your front yard, get ready for a change to that routine soon enough.

Starting March 2, thousands of Mainers who have remained loyal to print newspapers will no longer have a Monday edition to read, according to the Portland Press Herald. That edition will be online-only.

The Press Herald, Lewiston Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel in Waterville and Kennebec Journal in Augusta will make the move to avoid cutting positions in the newsroom, the story said.

“The savings from digital-only Monday enables us to keep our newsrooms at the size that they are and continue to produce the journalism that’s important to our community,” Lisa DeSisto, the CEO of the publishing company of the papers, said in the Press Herald. “We know that we have a lot of work to do to get a portion of our customers comfortable with this, and we’re committed to that smooth transition.”

The company is expecting a loss of advertising revenue from the move, according to DeSisto. The hope is that reduced paper and distribution costs will offset that.

Nearly 70 percent of the four newspapers' daily subscribers have not registered for "digital offerings" for the website, the story said.