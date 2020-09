A portrait of a soldier who was critically injured in 2004 in Iraq is now hanging in his honor at Camp Chamberlain alongside nine other fallen Maine Army National Guard soldiers who've lost their lives since 9/11.

Staff Sgt. Harold Gray's family, friends and fellow soldiers were on hand for the unveiling of the portrait last week.

The bombing left shrapnel in his arm, chest and brain. He survived for years before succumbing to injuries in February 2020.