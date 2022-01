A potentially fatal car crash closed down the westbound lanes of Route 195 in Dartmouth for hours Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene of the single-car crash between exit 22 and exit 19 around 2 a.m. Friday. Traffic was being diverted off at Faunce Corner Road. All lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.