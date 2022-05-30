Power Outages Reported in Plympton After Electrical Fire at Substation

More than 3,500 people are without power in Plympton, Massachusetts, after an electrical fire at a substation in the city, authorities said.

The Plympton Fire Department said it was dispatched to the Brook Street substation after a line outside caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

Eversource responded and killed the power. The utility company said it hoped to have power back on by 10 p.m. for the 3,692 customers who were impacted.

Plympton fire officials asked people to avoid the area of the substation, noting there were lines down and a brush fire in the area that had been sparked by the electrical fire.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 7:51 pm Plympton Fire was dispatched to the power sub-station on Brook St. for an electrical fire that started a brush fire. Eversource responded quickly and killed the power.The fire was quickly extinguished.Kingston Fire assisted at the scene.(Photos Courtesy: Steve Enright) pic.twitter.com/J9kXC8LxN3 — Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) May 31, 2022

No other information was immediately available.