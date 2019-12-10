Local
green line

Smoke Clogs Air on Part of Green Line as MBTA Suspends Some Service

@KYRONOWENS

A power problem on the MBTA has suspended service on parts of the Green Line.

MBTA officials first tweeted at about 1 p.m. Tuesday that service was impacted between Park Street and Haymarket stations. About an hour later, officials said service between Kenmore and Haymarket was also impacted due to the power problem.

Customers are being told to use the Orange Line between Haymarket and Downtown Crossing in order to get downtown while crews continued to make necessary repairs to overhead wires.

Local

Worcester 1 hour ago

Pregnant Woman, 21, Shot to Death in Worcester

Trump flag stolen 2 hours ago

Police Seek ID on Man Who Took, Destroyed Trump Flag From NH Home

A video shared on social media appeared to show white smoke filling the air at the Park Street station.

This article tagged under:

green linembtahaymarket station
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us