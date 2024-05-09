MIT says some protesters were arrested after traffic disruption

"Fewer than ten" pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after a traffic disruption in the area of MIT's campus Thursday afternoon, the school said.

The protest was taking place in the area of Vassar Street. Dozens of protesters were holding signs that identified the group as the "MIT Coalition for Palestine."

MIT police said in a statement posted on the school's website at 2:41 p.m. that there were "traffic disruptions" near the entrance to the Strata Garage on Vassar Street due to a protest.

Video showed people being taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Around 8:15 p.m., the school said arrests had been made, the protest had dispersed and the area had fully reopened to traffic.

Aerial video showed from the scene showed at least two dozen police officers in a row, keeping sign-holding protesters at bay so that vehicles can move through the area.