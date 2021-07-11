Proposal Aims to Help Maine Students Get A Diploma After Disruptions to Education

Maine is close to enacting a law that would make it easier for students to attain a high school diploma after going through a disruption to their education.

The proposal, from Democratic Sen. Nate Libby, would change state law to help such students build a portfolio for high school graduation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Libby said such disruptions can include living in foster care, experiencing homelessness or relocating schools.

The Maine Department of Education testified in favor of the proposal, which the Maine Senate sent to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in early July.