When will prosecutors say who patronized ‘high-end' brothel in Mass.?

Elected officials, government contractors with security clearance, professors and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothel, prosecutors said

By Oscar Margain

Federal prosecutors are looking to bring state charges to more than two dozen people out of hundreds believed to have paid money for sex in a "high-end" brothel.

A Homeland Security Investigations task force officer, with Cambridge police, turned in applications on Monday for complaints against 28 people believed to have paid for sex, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

None of the 28 have been identified, but they will be summoned to court for hearings on whether there's enough evidence to support the charges. It was last month when investigators busted an alleged prostitution ring operating out of apartments in Cambridge, Watertown and Virginia.

Three people were arrested and accused of running the operation for several years.

Elected officials, government contractors with security clearance, professors and military officers were among hundreds of men who paid for sex at the brothel, prosecutors said.

"Until probable cause has been found, no names will be released. If probable cause is established and criminal charges are issued by the Court, referrals will then be made to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office," wrote the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts in a statement.

Prosecutors also said they're working with authorities in Virginia to start the referral process for the sex buyers out of that state, who are linked to the case.

