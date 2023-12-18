Storm causes debris to rain on Boston street from MassArt building

The powerful storm slamming Boston on Monday knocked debris from a Massachusetts College of Art and Design building, causing it to rain down on the street below.

No one was injured, the school said, but students, one with a newborn baby, narrowly missed being hit by the falling debris, they told NBC10 Boston.

The damage, caused by extreme weather, was on the exterior of the building on Evans Way. Debris, apparently from roofing, was scattered on the structure below, and the area was taped off Monday afternoon.

MassArt said that people were moved from nearby floors of the building as a precautionary measure.

"Out of an abundance of caution, activity on the adjacent floors of the building was relocated to a different building on campus. The safety of our community is our top priority and our staff continue to monitor the situation," the school said on social media.

A building inspector found the building to be safe, the school said in an update.

Officials also noted to NBC10 Boston the damage wasn't believed to be structural, and that most of the campus was already out on break.

The MassArt building was far from the only one damaged across the Greater Boston area Monday, with powerful wind gusts knocking trees into homes and across roadways. Heavy rain was causing flooding as well.

