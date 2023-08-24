Protesters object to Worcester Catholic schools' restrictive new LGBTQ+ policy

Dozens of people took part in a protest Wednesday against a new policy at Catholic schools in Worcester, Massachusetts, prohibiting LGBTQ+ students from expressing themselves.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester's new policy goes into effect at the start of the new school year. It requires students "to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex." Students also "may not advocate, celebrate, or express same-sex attraction in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events."

Bishop Robert McManus approved the policy, called "Catholic Education and the Human Person," in late June, but it was not announced until this week. It affects students at 21 schools.

In Worcester Catholic schools, any trans student will only be allowed to use pronouns and clothing consistent with their biological gender under a new policy from the diocese.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The diocese says schools will "consider the gender of all students as being consistent with their biological sex" in regards to pronouns, restrooms, locker rooms, uniforms, sports and dances.

Protesters voiced their opposition Wednesday outside the church's administration building.

"This is a matter of mental and emotional health and well-being of our students, putting them into a position in their school spaces where they feel safe and protected and can show up authentically as themselves," said Joshua Croke, president and cofounder of Lobe Your Labels.

"If we think about what Christianity and religion should stand for, it should be about creating a community of care, it should be about creating a community of love," said Craig Mortley, DEI training coordinator for the YWCA of Central Massachusetts.