No Bail for Providence College Basketball Player Suspended After Gun Charges

Providence College suspended guard Alyn Breed after he was charged with pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend and other crimes over the weekend.

Maj. David Lapatin said Breed wielded the gun during an exchange with his former girlfriend in an off-campus apartment early Saturday, The Providence Journal reported. He also is accused of taking a cellphone, driving someone’s car without permission and vandalism.

Breed, 22, is charged with using a firearm in a violent crime, carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of a violent crime, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful entry of a home, domestic robbery, domestic vandalism and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner, Lapatin said.

Breed was arrested Saturday and was ordered held without bail at his arraignment on Monday, according to WJAR. It was not known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The school released a statement Saturday night saying athletic director Steve Napolillo and new men’s basketball coach Kim English suspended Breed, who “will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities.”

Breed averaged 4.8 points per game this season, which ended with a loss to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.