Local

Rhode Island

Providence Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks Amid Spike in Reported Usage

Every neighborhood in Providence "has been plagued by the illegal use of fireworks," one elected official said

By The Associated Press

New Britain Police Department

Providence officials are trying to crack down on the illegal sale and use of fireworks.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council Majority Leader Jo-Ann Ryan said the city will now require firework vendors to have a firework sales permit. It will cost $50 for a permit that’s valid for one year.

City officials say sellers will have to file separate permit applications for each place fireworks are sold.

Local

revere 1 hour ago

Spray-Painted Swastikas Prompt Hate Crime Investigation in Revere

George Floyd 1 hour ago

‘We Still Are Not Free': Boston Juneteenth Protesters in Portrait

Only ground fireworks and hand-held sparkling devices, or sparklers, are legal in Rhode Island.

Ryan said in an emailed statement that every neighborhood in Providence “has been plagued by the illegal use of fireworks.”

Elorza is urging residents to be mindful of their neighbors and “not use dangerous fireworks or explosives, particularly in our densely-packed neighborhoods.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidencefireworksMayor Jorge Elorzasparklers
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us