Providence man shot in the head: Police

Authorities are investigating an incident where a man was shot in the head in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday night.

Providence police place evidence markers in the area of Pearl and Friendship streets, according to reports from WJAR.

Authorities said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police the man showed up to the hospital and is conscious and alert.

The incident is under investigation.