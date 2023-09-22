Providence

Providence man shot in the head: Police

According to police the man showed up to the hospital and is conscious and alert.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Voters_React_to_Esty_s_Decision_Not_to_Seek_Re-Election.jpg
WJAR

Authorities are investigating an incident where a man was shot in the head in Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday night.

Providence police place evidence markers in the area of Pearl and Friendship streets, according to reports from WJAR.

Authorities said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police the man showed up to the hospital and is conscious and alert.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Providence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us