Local

Rhode Island

Providence to Require Vaccine or Weekly Tests for City Staff

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office announced the guidance Monday as the delta variant drives up cases in the state

William Campbell | Getty Images

Rhode Island’s capital city is imposing a mask mandate for anyone entering municipal buildings, starting Tuesday, and will require most city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 or undergo weekly testing.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s office announced the guidance Monday as the delta variant drives up cases in the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“In light of the delta variant and increased spread of COVID-19 in Providence, today we are announcing a measured approach that prioritizes the health and safety of our residents and employees,” Elorza said in a statement. “It is important now more than ever that everyone wear their masks, watch their distance and sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”

Employees of the Providence school system won’t fall under the new guidelines, which will affect about 1,000 other city workers, officials said.

The new restrictions come as Rhode Island’s positivity rate climbs despite generally robust vaccination rates.

More Rhode Island

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Rhode Island Reopens 2 COVID-19 Testing Sites

COVID-19 Aug 14

Here's the Latest on COVID-19 Around New England

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandcoronavirusProvidenceJorge Elorzavaccine mandate
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us