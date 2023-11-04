Rhode Island

Providence woman accused of DUI with her children in the vehicle

Rhode Island Police say they responded at around 5:50 p.m. to a three car crash on Route 10 North.

WJAR-TV

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash while her children were passengers in Rhode Island on Friday evening.

Rhode Island Police say they responded at around 5:50 p.m. to a three car crash on Route 10 North.

According to authorities, a silver Honda struck a Ford Explorer and that crash caused the Explorer to then strike a Nissan.

Police say 36-year-old Stefane Garcia, of Providence, failed the sobriety tests administered on scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

García's 6-year-old and 9-year-old children were passengers in the Honda, authorities say.

According to police, Garcia is being charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a passenger under 13 years of age, reckless driving, refusal to submit to a chemical test.

The children were taken into DCYF custody, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us