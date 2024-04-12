hopkinton

Public asked to review surveillance footage for ‘aggressive driving' in Hopkinton road rage incident

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hopkinton Police Department at 508-497-3401.

NBC10 Boston

A week after a woman was allegedly intentionally hit by a car in a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

The crash occurred on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell's Irish Pub, Hopkinton police said.

The public is being asked to review their home, cell phone and automotive surveillance footage of Hayden Rowe Street between Hopkinton Middle School and 234 Hayden Rowe St. on April 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

Investigators are looking for video that shows "any unusual or aggressive driving behavior" during that time frame, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Destini Decoff, 26, died from her injuries two days later, according to her family.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hopkinton Police Department at 508-497-3401.

More Hopkinton news

Worcester 3 hours ago

Man wanted in connection with Worcester shooting that injured 3 teens

chelsea Apr 10

Chelsea mom was out drinking at a bar on night her 3-year-old son died, prosecutor says

Holyoke Apr 10

Ex-Holyoke city councilor who failed to appear at trial appears to join Russian military

This article tagged under:

hopkinton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us