Public asked to review surveillance footage for ‘aggressive driving' in Hopkinton road rage incident

A week after a woman was allegedly intentionally hit by a car in a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

The crash occurred on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell's Irish Pub, Hopkinton police said.

The public is being asked to review their home, cell phone and automotive surveillance footage of Hayden Rowe Street between Hopkinton Middle School and 234 Hayden Rowe St. on April 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., authorities said.

Investigators are looking for video that shows "any unusual or aggressive driving behavior" during that time frame, police said.

Destini Decoff, 26, died from her injuries two days later, according to her family.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hopkinton Police Department at 508-497-3401.