Ex-Holyoke city councilor who failed to appear at trial appears to join Russian military

A former city councilor from Massachusetts who is believed to have fled the country amid a criminal case against him appears to be signing a military contract in Russia in a video circulating online.

Video posted by a Russian TV network appears to show former Holyoke City Councilor and member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard Wilmer Puello-Mota signing a military contract to fight against Ukraine. This comes as Puello-Mota disappeared from New England while facing charges tied to child sex abuse images.

Friends tell NBC10 Boston that the person in the video looks and sounds like Puello-Mota, who is facing charges tied to child sex abuse images.

One of his close friends, Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley, wouldn’t say the last time he spoke with Puello-Mota, who failed to appear in court in Rhode Island several months ago.

“He was like a younger brother to me, so yeah, I’d say we were pretty close. I thought the world of him,” Bartley said.

Wilmer Puello-Mota represented District 2 in Holyoke when he was arrested in 2020 in Warwick, Rhode Island, and charged with possession of child pornography. A judge ruled he could not be kicked off the city council without being convicted of a crime, but his term just expired in December. His trial was slated to start in January, but he never appeared.

“Whatever caused Wil to go to Russia certainly originated in Rhode Island,” Bartley said.

Rhode Island’s Attorney General wrote in a recent court filing:

“While the State cannot verify the authenticity of the videos and photographs, if they are accurate the Defendant is well beyond the jurisdiction of this Court and, if false, the Defendant is engaged in an elaborate ruse to conceal his whereabouts.”

We reached out to an attorney representing Puello-Mota on Wednesday morning but have not yet heard back.

If he had gone to trial and been found guilty, Puello-Mota could have faced a minimum sentence of five years in prison. This sentence could be increased significantly due to his fugitive status.