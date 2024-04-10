chelsea

Chelsea mother charged in connection with death of 3-year-old son due in court

Jennifer Prudencio is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday morning.

By Munashe Kwangwari

A mother from Chelsea, Massachusetts, charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after her son, Yael Guardado Prudencio, was found unresponsive Sunday inside their Spencer Avenue apartment, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

"A situation like this is really tough," said Rui, a neighbor.

Few additional details were immediately available.

"The death of someone so young is a tragedy beyond words," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "My heart goes out to all who knew and loved this young boy, and to the police and emergency services personnel who responded to the scene that sad morning."

Prudencio is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday morning.

