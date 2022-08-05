Quincy Fire Now Being Investigated as Arson; Police Seek Cell Phone Video

A fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a multi-family home in Quincy, Mass. is now being investigated as an arson, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Bigelow Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, and found the building fully engulfed in flames. Everyone got out okay and no one was seriously hurt, but Quincy fire said at the time the home is believed to be a total loss. 14 people were displaced.

The Quincy Police Department said online Thursday that a man was seen "acting suspiciously" in the area, and officers are now asking for anyone with cell phone video or something similar to send it in to police.

This incident is being investigated as an arson. A male was seen acting suspiciously in the area. He is desc as a w/m in his 30's w/a beard, approx. 6'1", medium build, wearing round glasses, a dark t-shirt, dark shorts, and a hat. He may possibly have long hair. (2/3) — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 4, 2022

If you have information or video, you should reach out to tpepdjonovic@quincyma.gov or call (617) 745-5774.

The fire is under investigation by the Quincy Police Department and state fire marshal.