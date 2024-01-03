Quincy man accused of trying to light raccoon on fire

A Quincy, Massachusetts, man allegedly tried to light a raccoon on fire over the weekend, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Saturday in the backyard of a home on Royal Street, Quincy police said.

When officers arrived, they saw two neighbors arguing, police said, adding that they also spotted a live raccoon in a trap cage that appeared to have burn injuries.

Video obtained by the officers showed Andrew Chieu, 63, building a fire in a tin can, police said. He's then seen placing the trap cage with the raccoon in it on top of the tin, as the fire intensified, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 63-year-old was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

The raccoon was taken to an animal hospital in Quincy for treatment, police said. The animal survived but the extent of its injuries wasn't immediately known.