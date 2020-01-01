Rabid Coyote Found in Lynnfield, Mass.

A coyote found in Lynnfield, Mass. has tested positive for rabies, according to animal control officials.

The coyote was found on Lynnbrooke Road in Lynnfield. According to animal control officials, the coyote was also spotted between December 23 and December 27 in the area of Emerald Drive and Meghans Way in Lynn.

Rabies is a potentially life-threatening disease that can be contracted by exposure of saliva through a bite, scratch, wound or an orifice. It's possible the coyote may have spread rabies to other wild animals, according to animal control.

Animal control officials say anyone who may have come in contact with the coyote is asked should contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Owners of pets who may have been in contact with the coyote are urged to contact Lynnfield Animal Control or Lynn Animal Control.