Local
rabies

Rabid Coyote Found in Lynnfield, Mass.

Officials say a coyote found in Lynnfield, Mass. has tested positive for rabies.

By Lara Salahi

By Lara Salahi

Ella Barber-coyote
Ella Barber

A coyote found in Lynnfield, Mass. has tested positive for rabies, according to animal control officials.

The coyote was found on Lynnbrooke Road in Lynnfield. According to animal control officials, the coyote was also spotted between December 23 and December 27 in the area of Emerald Drive and Meghans Way in Lynn.

Rabies is a potentially life-threatening disease that can be contracted by exposure of saliva through a bite, scratch, wound or an orifice. It's possible the coyote may have spread rabies to other wild animals, according to animal control.

Local

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Thousands Register After New Hampshire Allows Sports Betting

New Year's Day 2 hours ago

First Day Hikes Planned For Parks Across Massachusetts

Animal control officials say anyone who may have come in contact with the coyote is asked should contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Owners of pets who may have been in contact with the coyote are urged to contact Lynnfield Animal Control or Lynn Animal Control.

This article tagged under:

rabiesLynnfield
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us