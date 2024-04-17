Rachael Rollins' license to practice law in Mass. reinstated

The former top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts has had her license to practice law in the state reinstated, according to the Boston Herald.

The newspaper said the former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts had made a request for reinstatement with Suffolk Superior Court and her appeal was recently granted and approved by the state Board of Bar Overseers. Her law license had been suspended on Feb. 20 for nonpayment of registration fees.

Rollins resigned from her job as U.S. attorney in May of 2023 ahead of the release of a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general. In a report to President Joe Biden, the U.S. Office of Special Council alleged that Rollins "willfully violated the Hatch Act on multiple occasions, thereby exhibiting an extraordinary abuse of power."

The report elaborated that Rollins, who ended her tenure as Suffolk County's district attorney to become the state's top federal prosecutor, leaked information to the media in an effort to sabotage the campaign of her successor, Kevin Hayden, in support of challenger Ricardo Arroyo.

Rollins has since taken a part-time job as a special projects administrator at Roxbury Community College, where she was hired to work on the school's new Project to Support Returning Citizens.

State payroll data made available by the state comptroller's office shows that Rollins' new job pays $96,000 annually.